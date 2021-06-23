Published: 11:28 AM June 23, 2021

A man in his 50s has died after a single vehicle crash on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border.

The man was driving a black Land Rover Discovery which left the southbound carriageway and careered into a ditch just before 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 22).

Emergency services attended the incident near Newmarket but the driver, who was the only person in the car sadly died at the scene.

Police said the driver was a man in his 50s from Essex. He has not been named yet as formal ID is still to take place.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, should contact Cambridgeshire Police via web chat, online forms or calling 101 quoting 323 of June 22.



