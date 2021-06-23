News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 50s dies following crash on Suffolk border

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:28 AM June 23, 2021   
The crash happened on a Suffolk road on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

A man in his 50s has died after a crash on the A11 - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A man in his 50s has died after a single vehicle crash on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border. 

The man was driving a black Land Rover Discovery which left the southbound carriageway and careered into a ditch just before 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 22).

Emergency services attended the incident near Newmarket but the driver, who was the only person in the car sadly died at the scene. 

Police said the driver was a man in his 50s from Essex. He has not been named yet as formal ID is still to take place.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, should contact Cambridgeshire Police via web chat, online forms or calling 101 quoting 323 of June 22. 


Suffolk Live
Suffolk

