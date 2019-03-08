Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cash and house keys stolen from man in his 80s in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 16:58 01 August 2019

The burglary took place in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The burglary took place in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man in his 80s has had cash and keys for his home and car stolen following a distraction burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

The burglary happened at around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 30, at a home in Oliver Road.

The victim, a man in his 80s, answered the door to two women who claimed to be selling a care plan. Both women entered his home without showing identification and stayed there for approximately 15 minutes while they discussed setting up a care contract.

The women did not produce any paperwork or ask the victim any personal details that might be required for such an application.

You may also want to watch:

After they left the man became aware his house and car keys were missing.

A wallet, containing cash and cards, has since been stolen, which the victim believes may have happened on Wednesday, July 31, while the he was at home.

Police have now released description of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as white, in her 40s, with long, black hair. She was wearing jeans and a dark top.

The second is described as white, in her 40s, with medium-length red hair. She was wearing jeans and a light top.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We are reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours' homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders."

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We haven’t given up’ - Campaign to save pub caught in international property web will continue

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Roman ruins found during excavation of Jacks building in Colchester

Alec Wade standing on top of a massive foundation (five to seven foot wide) which was part of the Roman public baths at Colchester. Picture: COLCHESTER ARCHAEOLOGICAL TRUST

Man who vaulted A11 roundabout after ‘misjudgement’ banned from driving for a year

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

Tickets available for Ed Sheeran exhibition at Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burton opener offers wounded Town a chance to set their own tone... but there are still plenty of questions to answer

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town open their season at Burton Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists