Cash and house keys stolen from man in his 80s in Bury St Edmunds

A man in his 80s has had cash and keys for his home and car stolen following a distraction burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

The burglary happened at around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 30, at a home in Oliver Road.

The victim, a man in his 80s, answered the door to two women who claimed to be selling a care plan. Both women entered his home without showing identification and stayed there for approximately 15 minutes while they discussed setting up a care contract.

The women did not produce any paperwork or ask the victim any personal details that might be required for such an application.

After they left the man became aware his house and car keys were missing.

A wallet, containing cash and cards, has since been stolen, which the victim believes may have happened on Wednesday, July 31, while the he was at home.

Police have now released description of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as white, in her 40s, with long, black hair. She was wearing jeans and a dark top.

The second is described as white, in her 40s, with medium-length red hair. She was wearing jeans and a light top.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We are reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours' homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders."