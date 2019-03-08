Partly Cloudy

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Beck Row

PUBLISHED: 17:27 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 24 June 2019

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man is fighting for his life after a crash in Beck Row.

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 5.35pm on Sunday, June 23, following reports of a crash in The Common involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a silver Jeep Cherokee.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance.

A police spokesman said: "One of the men sustained life-threatening injuries and he remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

"The other man sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury. He also remains in hospital."

A third motorist, a man in his 20s, also suffered minor injuries in the crash but did not need hospital treatment.

Police closed the road while an investigation was carried out.

Any witnesses to the collision should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 275 of 23 June.

