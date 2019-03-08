Man who broke into house in Halstead is jailed for three years

A man has been jailed for three years after breaking into a woman's home in Halstead with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Lewis Caruth, 31, of Highland Road, Upper Norwood, was originally charged with three offences following the break-in on Sunday, May 19.

He was acquitted of two charges but found guilty of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, November 1.

He was jailed for three years and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order.

Investigating Officer, DC Gavin Tuck of Chelmsford's Domestic Abuse Investigations Team, said: "Caruth turned up the address uninvited and let himself in before startling a friend of the victim, who saw him walking around the house."

"I would like to thank the victim, witness and her family for their support throughout this case."

"Caruth has continued to deny the offence but he was found guilty by a jury and has been sent to prison."

The woman, who wished not to be named, said: "I wish to add my thanks to the officer in the case, the police and the Independent Sexual Violence Advisor service, who have supported me throughout this case. I want to add that if you are a victim of domestic violence or a sexual offence, or both, there is fantastic help and support available for you."