Man left with cuts to his head after being bottled following fight in Suffolk town

Published: 12:48 PM August 2, 2021

A man has been left with cuts to his head after a fight which broke out near Sudbury Town Hall - Credit: Gregg Brown

A man who was trying to break up a fight which broke out in Sudbury was bottled and left with cuts to his head.

The man, in his 20s tried to intervene after a fight between a group of males in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, August 1.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "Officers received a call at about 1.30am after a fight between a group of males in the Market Place.

"During the incident a male in his 20s went over to intervene and in the process was hit on the head with a glass bottle, causing cuts to his head."

Enquiries are on-going to locate the offenders, and anyone who knows who they were should contact Sudbury police quoting crime number 37/41918/21.