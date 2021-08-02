News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man left with cuts to his head after being bottled following fight in Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:48 PM August 2, 2021   
Sudbury Town Hall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been left with cuts to his head after a fight which broke out near Sudbury Town Hall - Credit: Gregg Brown

A man who was trying to break up a fight which broke out in Sudbury was bottled and left with cuts to his head.

The man, in his 20s tried to intervene after a fight between a group of males in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, August 1. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "Officers received a call at about 1.30am after a fight between a group of males in the Market Place.

"During the incident a male in his 20s went over to intervene and in the process was hit on the head with a glass bottle, causing cuts to his head."

Enquiries are on-going to locate the offenders, and anyone who knows who they were should contact Sudbury police quoting crime number 37/41918/21.

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

