Young man in hospital with life threatening injuries after being stabbed

PUBLISHED: 06:55 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:55 03 June 2020

Chelmer Park, where a young man was stabbed in Chelmsford last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A young man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following a stabbing in Chelmsford – with police using additional stop-and-search powers in the area.

The area that police have additional stop-and-search powers in Chelmsford following the stabbing. Picture: ESSEX POLICEThe area that police have additional stop-and-search powers in Chelmsford following the stabbing. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Officers will be using the additional powers in a part of Chelmsford following the assault in Chelmer Park, Galleywood, at around 4.50pm yesterday, Tuesday June 2.

Three teenagers were seen leaving the area, they have been described as white and wearing black clothing. One was wearing a white mask and blue gloves.

Officers have been authorised to use stop-and-search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

It’s essentially an extension of the stop-and-search powers officers already use, but differs because it means they do not need to have reasonable grounds to stop someone.

The authority will be in place until 9am today, Wednesday June 3.

It covers an area that includes Chelmer Park, Beehive Lane, Stock Road, Firecrest Road and Linnet Drive.

Detective Inspector Jamie Mills said: “Following the incident earlier today we are investigating what happened.

“We believe this was a targeted attack.

“Officers will be carrying out extra patrols with enhanced stop-and-search powers to identify and apprehend anyone carrying weapons or intent in causing harm.

“They are also there to prevent any further disturbance and protect the community.

“I’d like to thank the local community in advance for their co-operation.

“We continue our ongoing work to identify anyone who is intent on committing violent crime and particularly knife crime with Op Sceptre.”

Anyone with information is asked to please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 945 of Tuesday June 2.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

