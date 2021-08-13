Emergency services talk down man stuck up 15 metre pylon

Published: 11:45 AM August 13, 2021

Emergency services have been called to a man stuck up a 15 metre pylon - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have been able to talk down a man who was stuck up a 15 metre pylon in Needham Market.

Fire crews were called to the incident in Hill House Lane just before 10.45am today.

UK Power Networks have also been asked to attend the scene to ensure that there is no high voltage running through the pylon.

Initially seven fire crews were alerted to the incident but two are currently attending.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance.