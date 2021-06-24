Man suffers broken leg in serious crash on A12

Published: 11:34 AM June 24, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A12

A man in his 20s has suffered a broken leg in a serious crash on the A12

Officers were called yesterday, Wednesday, June 23 at 10.10pm to reports of a collision on the A12 at Blythburgh at the junction with the A145, Halesworth Road.

A green Vauxhall Corsa car travelling southbound was involved in a collision with a Honda motorcycle travelling northbound.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured and the road was closed for several hours but has now re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the relevant time and has dash-cam footage to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference CAD 420 of June 23.