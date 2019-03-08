Man to stand trial for attempted kidnap of mother and child

The trial of a man accused of attempting to kidnap a mother and her one-year-old son in a Colchester supermarket car park will take place in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday November 7 for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Neil Diaz, of Roosevelt Way, Colchester.

Diaz pleaded not guilty to two offences of attempted kidnap, having an article with a blade or a point, namely a kitchen knife, in his car in the Asda car park in Turner Rise, Colchester, and having an offensive weapon, namely two hammers, inside his car in the Asda car park.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on September 11 this year.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until February 3 next year for a three day trial.

Diaz was remanded in custody.