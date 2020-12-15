Man dies after building collapses

Breaking

Published: 9:12 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 10:49 PM December 15, 2020

There is a big emergency service response in Haughgate Close, near Farlingaye High School. - Credit: GOOGLE

A man has died after part of a building fell on him in Woodbridge.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called just before 4.30pm today (Tuesday December 15) to the incident in Haughgate Close, near Farlingaye High School.

It was reported that a man in his 40s had sustained injuries when part of a building fell on him in the rear garden. He sadly died at the scene.

A police cordon is in place and officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The incident happened at a house where renovation work was taking place.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Suffolk firefighters were called to the Woodbridge area at 4.28pm to a report of a casualty trapped in a confined space.”

Residents reported a huge emergency service presence in the area, via social media.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed of the incident.

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive said: "HSE is aware of the incident and is making initial enquiries.”

Earlier reports suggested that attempts were being made to rescue the man from a hole where he had become trapped.











