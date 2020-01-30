Man who assaulted boys as a teenager spared jail

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man who indecently assaulted two schoolboys 30 years ago when a 14-year-old has been given a suspended prison sentence.

John Kingston was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years and a supervision order at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for ten years and to pay £1,200 costs.

Kingston, 43, of West Mersea, Essex, had admitted five offences of indecent assault dating back to 1990.

Sentencing Kingston, Judge Emma Peters said he had suffered a difficult childhood which left him with post traumatic stress disorder.

She said there was no suggestion that Kingston was a danger to the public, and that apart from the offences before the court he had led "an entirely blameless life."

Emma Nash for Kingston, described the case as "exceptional" and said her client felt genuine remorse.

She handed the court what she described as a "huge" number of character references.

Miss Nash said Kingston was a self-employed engineer with no previous convictions.

She said he had a difficult childhood during which he suffered emotional and mental abuse and he was only 14 when he committed the offences.