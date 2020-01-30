E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who assaulted boys as a teenager spared jail

PUBLISHED: 16:54 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 30 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man who indecently assaulted two schoolboys 30 years ago when a 14-year-old has been given a suspended prison sentence.

John Kingston was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years and a supervision order at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for ten years and to pay £1,200 costs.

Kingston, 43, of West Mersea, Essex, had admitted five offences of indecent assault dating back to 1990.

You may also want to watch:

Sentencing Kingston, Judge Emma Peters said he had suffered a difficult childhood which left him with post traumatic stress disorder.

She said there was no suggestion that Kingston was a danger to the public, and that apart from the offences before the court he had led "an entirely blameless life."

Emma Nash for Kingston, described the case as "exceptional" and said her client felt genuine remorse.

She handed the court what she described as a "huge" number of character references.

Miss Nash said Kingston was a self-employed engineer with no previous convictions.

She said he had a difficult childhood during which he suffered emotional and mental abuse and he was only 14 when he committed the offences.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquest into death of alleged Newmarket murder victim opens

An area around Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket is cordoned off and a murder inquiry launched after a woman was stabbed Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Northern bypass work officially recommended to cease

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three miles of queues after fuel spillage on A12

Delays are affecting drivers at junction 28 for the Colchester United Football Stadium Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Private hospital slammed by watchdog and threatened with closure

Cygnet Hospital in Boxted Road, Colchester, has been placed in special measures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Iconic Orfordness Lighthouse to be demolished - with bricks to be sold off

Orfordness Lighthouse has been threatened for many years Picture: MICK WEBB
Drive 24