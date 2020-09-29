Man caught with trousers down as he touched dementia patient avoids jail

A Stowmarket man caught hugging an 80-year-old dementia patient at a care home with his trousers down has avoided prison.

Trevor Robinson, 68, was discovered in the elderly woman’s room by her daughter, who had gone to visit her at the care home around 11am on March 3 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The victim’s daughter saw that her mother’s curtains were drawn from outside the building which she thought was unusual, Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told the court.

The daughter initially went to the lounge in the care home but when she couldn’t find her mother, she went to her room.

The door to the room was closed but upon entering, the daughter saw her mother with her back to her, who was crying with her shoulders shaking, the court heard.

Robinson, who regularly volunteered at the care home, was embracing the vulnerable woman and told her daughter: “Your mum, she’s a bit upset,” Ms Tucker said.

The daughter then walked towards the pair and saw that Robinson had his trousers down around his thighs and his erect penis exposed.

The shocked daughter then called for help from staff, the court heard.

Robinson, who had no previous convictions, told a member of staff at the care home that it was wrong and he “shouldn’t have done it”.

In police interview, Robinson, of Hillside, Stowmarket, said he had seen the victim was upset in her room and began cuddling her to console her.

He told officers the woman then undid his trousers.

Robinson previously pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female.

In a victim personal statement read in court by the daughter, she said how the incident had had a detrimental effect on the family.

She added that finding Robinson in the room with her vulnerable mother was the worst day of her life.

Steven Dyble, defending, said there was “brief momentary contact” and it was not prolonged.

He said Robinson’s full admission demonstrated “considerable remorse”.

On Tuesday, Judge David Pugh sentenced Robinson to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete up to 40 rehabilitation activity (RA) days.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for 10 years.