E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man caught with trousers down as he touched dementia patient avoids jail

29 September, 2020 - 16:30
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Stowmarket man caught hugging an 80-year-old dementia patient at a care home with his trousers down has avoided prison.

Trevor Robinson, 68, was discovered in the elderly woman’s room by her daughter, who had gone to visit her at the care home around 11am on March 3 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The victim’s daughter saw that her mother’s curtains were drawn from outside the building which she thought was unusual, Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told the court.

The daughter initially went to the lounge in the care home but when she couldn’t find her mother, she went to her room.

The door to the room was closed but upon entering, the daughter saw her mother with her back to her, who was crying with her shoulders shaking, the court heard.

Robinson, who regularly volunteered at the care home, was embracing the vulnerable woman and told her daughter: “Your mum, she’s a bit upset,” Ms Tucker said.

The daughter then walked towards the pair and saw that Robinson had his trousers down around his thighs and his erect penis exposed.

The shocked daughter then called for help from staff, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Robinson, who had no previous convictions, told a member of staff at the care home that it was wrong and he “shouldn’t have done it”.

In police interview, Robinson, of Hillside, Stowmarket, said he had seen the victim was upset in her room and began cuddling her to console her.

He told officers the woman then undid his trousers.

Robinson previously pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female.

In a victim personal statement read in court by the daughter, she said how the incident had had a detrimental effect on the family.

She added that finding Robinson in the room with her vulnerable mother was the worst day of her life.

Steven Dyble, defending, said there was “brief momentary contact” and it was not prolonged.

He said Robinson’s full admission demonstrated “considerable remorse”.

On Tuesday, Judge David Pugh sentenced Robinson to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete up to 40 rehabilitation activity (RA) days.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for 10 years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Shop assistants left terrified in knifepoint Tesco raid

Jordan Carr - jailed for five years for his part in an armed robbery at a Tesco Express in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Baby bottles factory looks set for new future as cocoa plant

The now vacant Philips Avent factory in Glemsford Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Karl Fuller: Can we do what we did... back in 1974?

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishop's goal against Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Fun-loving’ teenager with anorexia ‘referred into NHS team with severe staffing crisis’, inquest told

Averil Hart inquest: The teenager, from Newton near Sudbury in Suffolk, died in December 2012 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ancient Ipswich burial ground of 1,400 bodies featured in Channel 4 show

L/R: The presenting team on Channel 4�s Bone Detectives television series Carla Valentine a mortuary technician, Tori Herridge a paleobiologist and Raksha Dave an archaeologist. Picture: CHANNEL 4/TERN TELEVISION