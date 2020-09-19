E-edition Read the EADT online edition
33 new homes approved for village on outskirts of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 September 2020

The homes are to be built in land off Levington Lane in Bucklesham, just outside of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A scheme to build 33 new homes on a country lane in Bucklesham, on the outskirts of Ipswich, has been given the green light.

Manor Oak Homes’ proposals to build a housing development on a 3.5 acres site to the south-east of Levington Lane has been approved by East Suffolk Council.

Included in the scheme are plans to build up to 33 houses and bungalows comprising four one-bedroom properties, 10 two-bed, nine three-bed and 10 four-bed ones.

A third of them will be classed as affordable under East Suffolk’s housing development policy.

Manor Oak Homes said it had been in contact with the Bucklesham community over its plans to build homes in the village, eventually settling on a design which would reflect the “character” of the area.

The developer also said the homes were “much-needed” and would create an ”attractive and long-lasting place to live for years to come”.

Manor Oak Homes said: “The final scheme has evolved as a result of design development, public and stakeholder consultation.

“The development seeks to promote character and quality in its design approach. The masterplan has been developed in response to clear constraints and opportunities on the site as well as a review of local context.

“Inclusive design will be an important part of the new development, which will be well connected to the surrounding area for pedestrians by the creation of new links.”

Bucklesham Parish Council were not opposed to the scheme “in principal” and were pleased that the Manor Oak Homes had listened to their feedback from a meeting last September.

However, they had highlighted the increase of traffic in the village after several other developments had been built in recent years.

The number of homes in Levington Lane has almost doubled in the past 25 years, generating an increase in traffic in the area.

Angie Buggs, clerk to the parish council, said: “Bucklesham Parish Council understands the need for more housing in the county and that we will have to take our fair share.

“We do however need to ensure the lives and homes of the existing residents are not impeded upon unduly when trying to achieve this.”

East Suffolk planners have now given the scheme the go-ahead, subject to conditions.

