Man, 62, denies rape and assault after attack at hotel

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man grabbed a woman by the neck and punched her in the face while holding her down on a bed at a Felixstowe hotel, it has been alleged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim of the alleged attack bit Mark Shayler's finger to stop him assaulting her and when he saw it was bleeding he pushed her into a wall causing her to slump to the floor, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He had then grabbed her and allegedly hit her again, said Andrew Thompson, prosecuting.

Shyler, who had been drinking, then left the Brook Hotel and was found by police sitting in the passenger seat of his parked car in Felixstowe where he failed a roadside breath test.

As a result of the alleged incident the woman suffered bruising and swelling to the area of her right eye, bruising to her jaw and a split lip.

The court heard that Shayler also faced a rape allegation.

Shayler, 62, of Cliff Lane, Ipswich, has denied assault causing actual bodily harm and rape.

The trial continues.