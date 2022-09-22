Gift appeal to bring joy to children this Christmas

Matilda-Rose Action Squad with first gifts from the donors - Credit: Contributed

A group of volunteers from Haverhill is encouraging everybody to take part in their latest project and give children a little bit of joy for Christmas.

Matilda-Rose Action Squad launches the Gift Appeal and will be collecting presents for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London and Addenbrooke's Hospital, as well as for disadvantaged children from the local community.

The volunteers got together for the first time during the pandemic when they were doing shopping and delivering prescriptions for people who had to isolate.

The squad also helped at local vaccination centres and recently set up a collection for the refugees in Afghanistan and sent six lorries with aid to Ukraine.

Jamie Nunn, the founder of Matilda-Rose Action Squad, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, we are concerned that many parents will not be able to afford gifts this Christmas.

Jamie Nunn with the first gifts from the donors - Credit: Contributed

“There is a wonderful community spirit in Haverhill, but unfortunately, a lot of people are going to be losing out because of the rising prices.

“We aimed to launch an appeal that will be local, rather than a worldwide call. We’re going to work to make things better closer to home.

“As well as gifts, we also accept monetary donations, which are going to be used to purchase gifts for children.

“We're working alongside the social services and schools in Haverhill.

“Everybody who would like to donate new, unwrapped gifts can bring them to Castle Manor Academy, within school hours, Matilda Rose Nails and Beauty, which is open from Tuesday to Friday, and The Works, in Haverhill’s High Street.”

The team suggests that the presents can also be a gift card to one of the big retailers, such as Smyths Toys, The Entertainer or Argos, a voucher for computer games, as well as stationery or toiletries sets.

The initiative starts on October 1, but already enjoys a lot of interest from people who kindly donate Christmas gifts for children in need.