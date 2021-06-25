Married Matt Hancock accused of affair after he is pictured kissing aide
- Credit: PA
Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is facing claims of an alleged affair with a close aide.
Pictures showing the married 42-year-old in a passionate clinch kissing Gina Coladangelo, 43, have been published today by The Sun newspaper.
The report claims the pictures were captured on a camera at his Whitehall office in May.
Mr Hancock has been married to wife Martha for 15 years, and they have three children.
No official statement has been issued by Mr Hancock, but a friend of the health secretary's reportedly told The Sun they had 'no comment' on the matter, but that 'no rules' had been breached.
In an interview this morning, Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said he would not be commenting on an "entirely personal" matter after the pictures were published.
Grant Shapps told Sky News that former lobbyist Gina Coladangelo - who the Health Secretary met at university - would have gone through an "incredibly rigorous" process to get the job.
Most Read
- 1 'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly' - Town CEO Ashton on transfers
- 2 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
- 3 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
- 4 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
- 5 Sam Smith spotted in Suffolk - and could be recording a new album
- 6 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
- 7 Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password
- 8 Country inn acquired from Jamie Oliver's parents reopens following facelift
- 9 Kesgrave shooting: Judge tells jury majority verdict allowed
- 10 A12 reopens after three-vehicle crash
Asked about the rules around appointing friends to Government positions, Mr Shapps said: "First of all, I think the actual issue is entirely personal for Matt Hancock.
"In terms of rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly rigorous process in Government, so whatever the rules are, the rules will have to be followed.
"There are no short cuts to that, as anyone who has had anything to do with the appointments system in the Civil Service knows.
"There are very strict rules in place."
The news comes just days after it was alleged Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly called the West Suffolk MP "hopeless" during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. That claim was made by former government advisor Dominic Cummings.
Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street following a power struggle last year, had already taken a sideswipe at the Conservative cabinet minister, claiming Mr Hancock should have been fired for several things - including lying to the public and in meetings.
Mr Cummings has published a screenshot apparently showing a WhatsApp exchange between himself and Mr Johnson.
On March 3 last year, the controversial former aide highlighted the US’s ramping up of testing capacity and criticised Mr Hancock for saying he was “sceptical” about meeting a target.
Mr Johnson purportedly responded: “Totally ******* hopeless.”
Mr Hancock has denied the Brexit campaigner’s allegations and said it was “telling” that he was yet to provide the joint Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee with written evidence.
The Department of Health and his constituency office have been approached for comment.