Matt Hancock self-isolating again due to Covid scare

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 10:07 AM January 19, 2021   
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was informed by the government test and trace app that he came into contact with someone with coronavirus recently.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was informed by the government test and trace app that he came into contact with someone with coronavirus recently. - Credit: PA Wire

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who has coronavirus.

The MP confirmed the news this morning in a video statement he posted on Twitter, saying he will be isolating in his London home for the next six days after being alerted through the NHS NHS Covid-19 app.

He said: “Last night I was pinged by the NHS coronavirus app, so that means I’ll be self-isolating at home, not leaving the house at all until Sunday.

“This self-isolation is perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing because I know from the app I’ve been in close contact with somebody who has tested positive and this is how we break the chains of transmission.

“So you must follow these rules like I’m going to. I’ve got to work from home for the next six days, and together, by doing this, by following this, and all the other panoply of rules that we’ve had to put in place, we can get through this and beat this virus.”

The health secretary was spotted playing rugby with his two sons in a London park on Sunday, just one day before receiving the news he could have the virus.

