News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

UN withdraw job offer made to Matt Hancock

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:51 PM October 16, 2021   
Matt Hancock

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock will not be taking up a role at the United Nations - Credit: PA

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has had a job offer from the United Nations withdrawn.

The former health secretary announced this week that he had been appointed a special representative to the UN in an unpaid role helping African countries to recover from Covid-19. 

However, according to Pass Blue, an independent organisation covering the UN, the body will no longer be standing by this offer.

UN Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said: “Mr Hancock’s appointment by the UN Economic Commission for Africa is not being taken forward. ECA has advised him of the matter.”

Nick Dearden, director of campaign group Global Justice Now reacted to the reports saying: “If Matt Hancock wants to help African countries recover from the pandemic, he should lobby the Prime Minister to back a patent waiver on Covid-19 vaccines.

You may also want to watch:

“If he’d done that when he was in government, tens of millions more people could already have been vaccinated across the continent.

“The last thing the African continent needs is a failed British politician — this isn’t the 19th century.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Aluko brace not enough as Blues draw at Cambridge
  2. 2 Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions
  3. 3 MoD warns about late-night Apache training
  1. 4 Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub
  2. 5 US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning
  3. 6 New fishmonger shop opens in Suffolk market town
  4. 7 Have you had the 'worst cold ever' that is going round Suffolk?
  5. 8 'Anywhere I can help I will' - Peter Reid joins Town in consultancy role
  6. 9 Driver presses ahead with police complaint despite losing speeding trial
  7. 10 Suffolk man admits owning more than 25,000 indecent images of children

Mr Hancock's appointment was criticised as it was made on the same day MPs published the Coronavirus report, which blamed decisions made while Mr Hancock was in government for the severity of the pandemic in the UK. 

However, a letter the MP posted on twitter this week, UN under secretary-general Vera Songwe said that that Mr Hancock's “success” in handling the UK’s pandemic response was a testament to the strengths he would bring to the role. 

Mr Hancock had been congratulated for landing the position by MPs, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Mr Hancock has been approached for comment. 


Health
Matt Hancock
Coronavirus
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr Nick Jenkins of West Suffolk Hospital

Coronavirus

Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The jewellery was stolen from a home in Sapiston (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Missing 66-year-old woman found in field after search

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A substantial amount of rubbish has been tipped in East Bergholt

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger as 'three to four large skips' of fly-tipped rubbish blocks road

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The sculpture has appeared on the beach at Kessingland, near Lowestoft

Suffolk Live

Mystery sculpture of man briefly appears on Suffolk beach

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon