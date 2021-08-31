Published: 5:04 PM August 31, 2021

Matt Hancock will be running this year's London Marathon - Credit: PA

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has announced he is swapping his usual suit and tie for a pair of running shoes.

Mr Hancock took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he would be running this year's London Marathon.

The former health secretary has just five weeks to prepare himself for the challenge, which takes place on October 3.

In anticipation of the big event, he has also set up a JustGiving page where he hopes to raise funds for the Bury St Edmunds-based St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Writing on his JustGiving page, Mr Hancock said: "This is my first London Marathon and I'm really excited to take part and raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

"I have already started my training and hope to keep you all updated with my progress."

So far the crowdfunding page shows that the MP has raised over £500 for the hospice.