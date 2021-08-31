News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Hancock taking on new marathon challenge for Suffolk charity

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:04 PM August 31, 2021   
Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock will be running this year's London Marathon - Credit: PA

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has announced he is swapping his usual suit and tie for a pair of running shoes. 

Mr Hancock took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he would be running this year's London Marathon. 

The former health secretary has just five weeks to prepare himself for the challenge, which takes place on October 3. 

In anticipation of the big event, he has also set up a JustGiving page where he hopes to raise funds for the Bury St Edmunds-based St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Writing on his JustGiving page, Mr Hancock said: "This is my first London Marathon and I'm really excited to take part and raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

You may also want to watch:

"I have already started my training and hope to keep you all updated with my progress."

So far the crowdfunding page shows that the MP has raised over £500 for the hospice.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  2. 2 Deadline Day Live: Celina signs, Dobra departs and Town still chase Morsy
  3. 3 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
  1. 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  2. 5 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
  3. 6 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
  4. 7 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  5. 8 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
  6. 9 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
  7. 10 Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers
Matt Hancock
Suffolk Live
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way

Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy (left) and Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa battle for the ball during the S

Exclusive

Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan return of Bersant Celina

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on Celina loan deal

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon