Published: 10:57 AM August 13, 2021

Maura Higgins was spotted at the Suffolk and Essex gliding club yesterday - Credit: Archant

Love Island star Maura Higgins visited the Suffolk and Essex gliding club as she took to the skies in a glider.

Higgins, one of the most famous stars to come out of the Love Island Villa, enjoyed a day out to the Suffolk and Essex border yesterday, Thursday, August 12.

Posting on her Instagram story Higgins said it was "the most amazing day" and she took to the skies in a glider.

The video shows Higgins inside a glider plane taking off and landing on the airfield in Wormingford, near Sudbury.

Higgins also posted the video on her TiK Tok which has currently got over 1.4million views.

The reality TV star received a certificate for her flight in the glider.