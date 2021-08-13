News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Love Island star Maura Higgins spotted at Suffolk and Essex gliding club

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:57 AM August 13, 2021   
Love Islander Maura Higgins at a Boohoo Party in Dublin. Picture: Getty Images

Maura Higgins was spotted at the Suffolk and Essex gliding club yesterday - Credit: Archant

Love Island star Maura Higgins visited the Suffolk and Essex gliding club as she took to the skies in a glider. 

Higgins, one of the most famous stars to come out of the Love Island Villa, enjoyed a day out to the Suffolk and Essex border yesterday, Thursday, August 12. 

Posting on her Instagram story Higgins said it was "the most amazing day" and she took to the skies in a glider. 

The video shows Higgins inside a glider plane taking off and landing on the airfield in Wormingford, near Sudbury. 

Higgins also posted the video on her TiK Tok which has currently got over 1.4million views. 

You may also want to watch:

The reality TV star received a certificate for her flight in the glider. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
  2. 2 'It's what he said to me straight away' - Edwards reveals first chat with Cook
  3. 3 A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist
  1. 4 Cook: 'I have a responsibility to manage people's expectations'
  2. 5 Suffolk company started in old pig shed snapped up by US investors
  3. 6 'I really hope they get promoted' - Downes on his time at Town
  4. 7 Overturned lorry on A14 slip road near Bury St Edmunds
  5. 8 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from across Suffolk
  6. 9 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
  7. 10 'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues
Suffolk Live
Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Freddie Farrow sadly died after being struck by a mirror in a Colchester department store

Essex Live

'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
James Hazell

James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Newport County celebrate their early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Reports of a person with a gun in an armed robbery in Mildenhall last night

Suffolk Live | Video

Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus