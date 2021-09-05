News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sunshine and fun as Maverick Festival returns - are you in our photos?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM September 5, 2021   
Jamila and Xanthe at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park

Jamila and Xanthe at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

One of Suffolk's most popular music events, Maverick Festival, returned this weekend.

Steve Curtis, Sarah Harvard and Steven Groom at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park

Steve Curtis, Sarah Harvard and Steven Groom at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Many camped at Easton Farm Park to join in the event, which ran from Friday, September 3, through to a very sunny Sunday, September 5.

Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park

Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The festival featured a mix of Americana, blues, rock and roots music.

Enjoying the sun at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park

Enjoying the sun at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Fans had a long wait, as last year's event was cancelled due to Covid and this year's was pushed back from its normal July date. 

Some of the crowds at this year's Maverick Festival

Some of the crowds at this year's Maverick Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Artists performing included Hank Wangford and Noel Dashwood, Jerry Joseph, Rich Hall, Kate Ellis, Black Eyed Dogs, 40 Elephant Gang and many more.

Some of the crowds at this year's Maverick Festival

Some of the crowds at this year's Maverick Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Festival director Paul Spencer said: "We didn't know if the Maverick magic would work this year, but it certainly did and the sunshine topped it off.

"The event was summed up by one veteran music lover who said ti was the best festival he'd ever been to. And that as they say was music to my ears."

One artist appearing, American blues-roots musician Brooks Williams, tweeted: "A little dose of Maverick Festival Americana is just what the doctor ordered."

There was a wide range of food and drink available and the good weather added to the laid-back atmosphere.

A spectacular backdrop for the music at Maverick Festival

A spectacular backdrop for the music at Maverick Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

As well as the live audience, fans who couldn't get to the festival were able to join in by watching via livestream.

Watching the music at Maverick Festival

Watching the music at Maverick Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Jamie and Ruth Robinson at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park

Jamie and Ruth Robinson at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Satu Phillips and Paul Asher at Maverick Festival

Satu Phillips and Paul Asher at Maverick Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Joy and Harry Steed at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park

Joy and Harry Steed at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant


Maverick Festival
Woodbridge News

