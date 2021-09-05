Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM September 5, 2021

One of Suffolk's most popular music events, Maverick Festival, returned this weekend.

Many camped at Easton Farm Park to join in the event, which ran from Friday, September 3, through to a very sunny Sunday, September 5.

The festival featured a mix of Americana, blues, rock and roots music.

Fans had a long wait, as last year's event was cancelled due to Covid and this year's was pushed back from its normal July date.

Artists performing included Hank Wangford and Noel Dashwood, Jerry Joseph, Rich Hall, Kate Ellis, Black Eyed Dogs, 40 Elephant Gang and many more.

Festival director Paul Spencer said: "We didn't know if the Maverick magic would work this year, but it certainly did and the sunshine topped it off.

"The event was summed up by one veteran music lover who said ti was the best festival he'd ever been to. And that as they say was music to my ears."

One artist appearing, American blues-roots musician Brooks Williams, tweeted: "A little dose of Maverick Festival Americana is just what the doctor ordered."

There was a wide range of food and drink available and the good weather added to the laid-back atmosphere.

As well as the live audience, fans who couldn't get to the festival were able to join in by watching via livestream.

