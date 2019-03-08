E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Max Hastings promotes new Dambusters book in Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 17:42 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 02 September 2019

Sir Max Hastings Picture: YUI MOK/PA

Sir Max Hastings Picture: YUI MOK/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The acclaimed author and journalist will be at the community hall to talk about his new military book

Max Hastings has a new military book out focusing on the Operation Chastise dam busters raid in 1943. Picture: HARPER COLLINS PUBLISHERS/MAX HASTINGS.COMMax Hastings has a new military book out focusing on the Operation Chastise dam busters raid in 1943. Picture: HARPER COLLINS PUBLISHERS/MAX HASTINGS.COM

Operation Chastise was carried out by 617 Squadron of Royal Air Force to attack German dams in May 1943 using the unique 'bouncing' bomb.

It targeted the Moenhe, Eder and Sorpe dams in the Ruhr, the industrial heartland of Nazi Germany.

Led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson, who won a Victoria Cross for the daring low-level attack, the Moehne and Eder dams were breached.

This released millions tons of water, hitting the German war effort.

Max Hastings grew up watching the iconic 1955 film 'The Dam Busters' and has now written a book on the subject. Picture: IMDbMax Hastings grew up watching the iconic 1955 film 'The Dam Busters' and has now written a book on the subject. Picture: IMDb

But in his book 'Chastise' the author, who says he grew up watching the famous 1955 film 'The Dam Busters', claims to offer a different insight.

He gives moving depictions of the young airmen and detailing the deaths of 1,400 civilians swept away by the floods in the Mohne Valley.

You may also want to watch:

"The aircrew's heroism was wholly authentic, as was the brilliance of Barnes Wallis, who invented the bouncing bombs," he said.

"But commanders who promised the young fliers that success could shorten the war fantasised wildly."

Now a prominent military historian, Sir Max is a former foreign correspondent for the BBC and the London Evening Standard.

He was the first journalist to enter Port Stanley after the Argentine surrender in the 1982 Falklands War, and he has written several acclaimed books about war and conflict in the 20th century.

He later became editor at both The Daily Telegraph and the Evening Standard.

For his literary accomplishments, Sir Max has been honoured with a lifetime contribution medal for his military books by the Royal United Services Institute.

The Woodbridge event is at Woodbridge Community Hall on Tuesday September 24 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £25 which include a copy of his book Chastise. An additional ticket can be bought for £10, without a book.

Tickets are available from Browsers Bookshop on the Thoroughfare, Woodbridge or by calling 01394 388890.

Most Read

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Janoi Donacien is likely to play against Tottenham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

Most Read

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Janoi Donacien is likely to play against Tottenham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Will we be voting in a General Election on October 17?

Is Boris Johnson preparing to roll up his sleeves and go for a General Election? Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/PA

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Nolan says he’s ‘ready to push on’ following injury nightmare

Jon Nolan is set to start in the EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham U21s after making his injury comeback as a substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win against Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Waller

Lottery winner Elaine plans to treat the whole family

Elaine and David Riches, of Brightwell, receive their prize from People�s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier Picture: PEOPLE'S POSTCODE LOTTERY

Cornhenge slabs start to come down from Ipswich Cornhill – in time for Last Night celebrations

The first elements of
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists