Published: 8:00 AM May 17, 2021

Customers will be able to sit inside pubs and restaurants for the first time this year - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus restrictions change today as a result of the government's roadmap out of lockdown - but how will you be using your regained freedoms?

Pubs, restaurants and cafes are able to open indoors for the first time this year, while mixing is also allowed in people's homes - provided they keep to the 'rule of six' or two households.

The change in rules will be a relief to many who have missed social contact with friends and relatives.

However, government guidance says people "should still be cautious", while MPs Dr Dan Poulter and Tom Hunt have urged people to use "common sense" and not reverse Suffolk's progress.

We want to know how you will be spending today. Will you be going into a pub or hugging a loved one?

Or are you still cautious about the spread of the virus?

