News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

How are you marking today's Covid rule changes?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:00 AM May 17, 2021   
James Stoten, Cam Brown, Matt Farrance and Hugo the dog. Oakes Barn pub in Bury are preparing to re-

Customers will be able to sit inside pubs and restaurants for the first time this year - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus restrictions change today as a result of the government's roadmap out of lockdown - but how will you be using your regained freedoms?

Pubs, restaurants and cafes are able to open indoors for the first time this year, while mixing is also allowed in people's homes - provided they keep to the 'rule of six' or two households.

The change in rules will be a relief to many who have missed social contact with friends and relatives.

However, government guidance says people "should still be cautious", while MPs Dr Dan Poulter and Tom Hunt have urged people to use "common sense" and not reverse Suffolk's progress.

We want to know how you will be spending today. Will you be going into a pub or hugging a loved one? 

You may also want to watch:

Or are you still cautious about the spread of the virus?

Send us some pictures of how you are spending your day to newsroom@archant.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley
  2. 2 Luke Chambers: 'To be brutally honest, I didn't think I would be leaving the club this summer'
  3. 3 First look at golf club's multi-million pound coastal homes development
  1. 4 ‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60 years
  2. 5 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
  3. 6 Passenger falls off motorbike on A134
  4. 7 'Mass of smoke' billows from roof in house fire
  5. 8 New rickshaw taxi service starts in town
  6. 9 Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
  7. 10 Farm to use renovated rail carriages as holiday lets
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Woman's body found in village home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe beach hut

Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A member of the medical team administers a Covid-19 vaccine injection at the NHS vaccination centre

Indian Covid variant being monitored in Suffolk after one case confirmed

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook at Swindon Town

History of the Cook cull - a look back at his busy transfer windows with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus