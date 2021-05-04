News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans to build 35 retirement apartments in Lavenham to be revealed today

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:37 PM May 4, 2021    Updated: 12:47 PM May 4, 2021
Artist's impression of McCarthy Stone's proposals for Water Street, Lavenham

Artist's impression of McCarthy Stone's proposals for Water Street, Lavenham. - Credit: Inspire Design Ltd

Plans to build 35 retirement living apartments on a key commercial site in the heart of one of Suffolk's most historic villages are to be exhibited to the public from today. 

Leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone is showcasing its proposals to redevelop the Lavenham Press site on Water Street, into high-quality retirement apartments, following the already planned relocation of the Lavenham Press.

The developers' proposal aims to deliver a sensitively designed development of 35 retirement apartments to "help meet local need for this type of accommodation."

The apartments will be situated near local shops and services with on-site parking and landscaped gardens. 

The local community is being encouraged to find out more about the development and is being asked to provide feedback at a virtual public exhibition which will be available from today, Tuesday, May 4. 

The virtual exhibition will also include a live chat session on Tuesday, May 11 between 1pm and 5pm, when people will be able to speak directly with a member of the project team

Matt Wills, divisional managing director Midlands, McCarthy Stone, said: “Our plans provide a fantastic opportunity to deliver much-needed retirement living accommodation on a brownfield site.

"The site is ideally located for residents to access local shops and services, with nearby bus routes into Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury providing transport links across the wider region.”

Lavenham News

