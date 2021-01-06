Live
McDonald's pauses some takeaway services
Published: 9:19 PM January 6, 2021
McDonald's has chosen to pause its walk-in takeaway service while a review of health and safety is carried out.
The chain operates a number of restaurants across Suffolk in places such as Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury and Sudbury.
Restaurants will continue to offer drive-thru and delivery services while an independent health and safety body carries out an assessment.
The review is to reportedly test additional measures which may enhance the safety of the company's takeaway service.
The new lockdown rules for England mean all restaurants are now only allowed to operate takeaway service with no dining in.
Other fast food chains are continuing to offer walk-in takeaways currently.
