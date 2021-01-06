Live

Published: 9:19 PM January 6, 2021

McDonald's has been offering takeaway, drive-thru and delivery services throughout the pandemic - Credit: Archant

McDonald's has chosen to pause its walk-in takeaway service while a review of health and safety is carried out.

The chain operates a number of restaurants across Suffolk in places such as Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury and Sudbury.

Restaurants will continue to offer drive-thru and delivery services while an independent health and safety body carries out an assessment.

The review is to reportedly test additional measures which may enhance the safety of the company's takeaway service.

McDonald's is pausing all walk-in takeaway services for an independent review - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The new lockdown rules for England mean all restaurants are now only allowed to operate takeaway service with no dining in.

You may also want to watch:

Other fast food chains are continuing to offer walk-in takeaways currently.



