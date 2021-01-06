News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
McDonald's pauses some takeaway services

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 9:19 PM January 6, 2021   
McDonald's has been offering takeaway, drive-thru and delivery services throughout the pandemic - Credit: Archant

McDonald's has chosen to pause its walk-in takeaway service while a review of health and safety is carried out.

The chain operates a number of restaurants across Suffolk in places such as Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury and Sudbury.

Restaurants will continue to offer drive-thru and delivery services while an independent health and safety body carries out an assessment.

The review is to reportedly test additional measures which may enhance the safety of the company's takeaway service.

The reopening of the Ravenswood Mcdonalds Drive Thru caused traffic chaos as people rushed to get t

McDonald's is pausing all walk-in takeaway services for an independent review - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The new lockdown rules for England mean all restaurants are now only allowed to operate takeaway service with no dining in.

Other fast food chains are continuing to offer walk-in takeaways currently.


