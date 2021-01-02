Published: 8:00 AM January 2, 2021

The new pavilion could help events be hosted in Melton - Credit: Andrew Watkins/Mullins Dowse Architects

Plans have been unveiled for a new pavilion to bring business and events to a Suffolk village.

The existing pavilion building on Melton Recreation Ground has been in the village for 70 years but due to rot issues is now no longer fit for purpose.

Now, new proposals have been published of a replacement building for the site. The plans are the result of a number of consultations with villagers.

The proposals for the pavilion are set to include a public toilet, ability for a pop-up café to operate, shelter for spectators, a flexible community space as well as storage.

The building has been designed to minimise any anti social behaviour issues.

Alan Porter, chairman of Melton Parish Council said: "The existing pavilion was put up many years ago. It is a wooden building and a brick skin was added at a later stage.

"It has dry and wet rot and our dilemma had been in the past that it was too good to demolish but not good enough to refurbish.

"I have been on Melton Parish Council for almost ten years and it has always been a topic for debate.

"We are now in a position to finally do something about as we have received a good amount of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money from all the building work that has gone on in the last few years in Melton.

"We hope it can be used by small groups and things like pop up cafes."

If approved work on the pavilion could begin in Spring - Credit: Andrew Watkins/Mullins Dowse Architects

Mr Porter said that he hoped the new building would also be put to good use by the community for events like car boot sales, football matches and the village fete.

Storage will be used by the council for its equipment.

"We also get travelling circuses which we hope will return in better times," said Mr Porter.

Mr Porter said that if approved by East Suffolk Council, they hope to be able to start work on the new pavilion in the late spring or early summer.

In the meantime the council is inviting residents to get in touch with any comments they might have on the current proposals for the pavillion

Anyone wanting to submit comments should get in touch with Melton Parish Council before January 22 by email, phone or letter.