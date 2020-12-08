Published: 11:30 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020

An application to create 27 self-build and custom homes in a Suffolk village has been refused by planners.

Flowergrange Ltd Micropropagation Services had applied to build the homes on land near Woods Lane, Melton, with self-build company Pelham Structures set to take on the site.

The company specialises in custom-build developments in which buyers are allowed more input into the design of their properties than would usually be the case with traditional new-build developments.

The proposed site in Melton was set to include 18 open market self-build and custom-build properties and nine affordable homes.

It would have sat next to the existing 180-home development built by Bloor.

In its original design and access statement, Pelham Structures said that the proposed homes would “contribute towards meeting recognised unmet demand”, adding that the Woodbridge and East Suffolk areas had attracted interest in terms of custom and self-build homes.

However, planners at East Suffolk Council have rejected the plans, raising a number of issues with the site.

In their report to the council, planners said that the development would “have an adverse impact on the landscape character” and “erode the character” of Melton village.

The planning officer said the developers had “not provided sufficient information to demonstrate that a suitable drainage scheme can be achieved, nor that the occupiers of the proposed dwellings would have adequate living conditions due to potential adverse impacts from noise and poor air quality”.

They also raised concerns about the proposal not complying with the council’s local plan, which was adopted this year, as well as problems with the amount of affordable housing that would have been included on the site.

The application’s refusal is the second time homes have been rejected on that site in the space of a year.

In November 2019, East Suffolk Council rejected a previous application for 30 homes on the site because it did not meet council affordable housing concerns, as well as concerns over the land falling outside the Melton boundaries.

Pelham Structures has been contacted for comment.