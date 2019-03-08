Sunshine and Showers

Special memorial service to be held

PUBLISHED: 16:14 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 09 May 2019

St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

A special service for the bereaved organised by Churches Together in Bury St Edmunds will be held in the town at the weekend.

The service at St Mary's Church will begin at 3pm on Sunday, May 12 and all families living in Bury and the surrounding area of all denominations who have lost loved ones are invited to the service.

The service will be conducted by ministers from different churches in town and the preacher will be Reverend Mark Haworth.

The names of those who have died will be read out and a candle lit in memory of them.

The aim of the service is to provide an opportunity to remember loved ones and also give comfort to all who grieve.

Anyone who would like to have their family member remembered by name can contact St Mary's Church on 01284 754680 or via email.

Names can still be submitted immediately before the service.

