Memorial rugby match to celebrate life of 'gorgeous son and brother' Tom
- Credit: Miller family
A former pupil at the Royal Hospital School in Suffolk is being honoured with a memorial rugby match involving his university team, after his tragic death aged 24.
Tom Miller suffered a head injury after falling from a great height in Nottingham — where he was attending university for a Masters in business — and passed away on December 7, 2020.
A talented athlete, he played rugby for the Royal Hospital School (RHS) at Holbrook, Nottingham Trent University, Colchester and Worthing.
He had also just signed a professional contract with Nottingham Rugby Club.
His parents, Duncan and Emily, said: "To his family, he was our gorgeous son and brother who lit up the room, who never had an unkind word to say, was always positive and funny, a gentleman, captain of many teams (golf, football, rugby) who quietly lead by example, always wanted to do the right thing and worked hard to better himself.
"We could not be more proud of the man he was and became.
"To his large group of friends he was funny, kind, loving and fun to be around. All-round sportsman who studied hard and was genuine, kind and caring.
"His family and friends miss him now and always."
Tom became an Oddballs Foundation ambassador during his time at university and since his death £60,000 has been raised for the charity in his name, with a further £20,000 for the Nottingham Queen's Medical Centre Adult Intensive Care Unit where he was cared for.
In celebration of his life, a rugby match between NTU and RHS is to be held at Nottingham Rugby Club, Lady Bay, on July 31, organised by RHS alumni James Parker and Toby Eaton.
A statement on the event page reads: "It will be a day of coming together for the first time and celebrating Tommy whilst watching the game he loved."
Lucy Pembroke, RHS community and alumni relations manager, will be attending the match on behalf of the school and said: "Tommy was a larger-than-life character who has a very special place in the hearts of all those from the school community who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing him."
Tickets for the event cost £5 and refreshments will be available on site.