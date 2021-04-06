Published: 10:19 AM April 6, 2021 Updated: 10:37 AM April 6, 2021

Four people are due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with a shooting in Red Lodge over the weekend.

The men have been charged with a range of offences in connection with the incident which took place in Elms Road on the way out towards Freckenham at around 3pm on Sunday.

Police arrived on scene to find three people, two teenage males and a woman, had been struck by shotgun pellets.

One of the teenagers had suffered injuries to his face and neck.

Bernard Mongan, 35 of Setchell Drove, Cottenham in Cambridgeshire, is charged with two counts of wounding with intent as well as a count of violent disorder.

David Mongan, 25, Setchell Drove, Cottenham in Cambridgeshire, is also charged with two counts of wounding with intent and violent disorder.

Jim Mongan, 29, of Shaftesbury Avenue, South Harrow in Middlesex, is charged with two counts of wounding with intent and a count of violent disorder.

Thomas Mongan, 23, of Gregory Road, Southall in Middlesex, is charged with two counts of wounding with intent, possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so and a count of violent disorder.

All four men will appear at Suffolk Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.



