Work begins on new space at Mercury Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:31 PM August 3, 2021   
Darius Laws with Tracey Childs, Mercury Executive Producer

Darius Laws with Tracey Childs, Mercury Executive Producer - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

Work has begun on an exciting new town centre public space, which is set to transform the area around the Mercury Theatre in Colchester. 

 The Balkerne Gate public realm project will create an inviting and welcoming entrance to the town centre and provide new opportunities for performance and open-air activities.

 The redesigned area will incorporate a kerbless public realm, complete with new trees and seating.

Councillor Darius Laws, portfolio holder for economy, business & heritage, said: “I am both pleased and excited that work on the Balkerne Gate public realm project has finally started and is set to create a really vibrant and attractive gateway into the town centre."

Steve Mannix, executive director of The Mercury Theatre, said: “We are grateful to Colchester Borough Council for redesigning this area surrounding the Mercury."

The works is expected to be completed by late autumn. 

