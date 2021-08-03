Work begins on new space at Mercury Theatre
- Credit: Colchester Borough Council
Work has begun on an exciting new town centre public space, which is set to transform the area around the Mercury Theatre in Colchester.
The Balkerne Gate public realm project will create an inviting and welcoming entrance to the town centre and provide new opportunities for performance and open-air activities.
The redesigned area will incorporate a kerbless public realm, complete with new trees and seating.
Councillor Darius Laws, portfolio holder for economy, business & heritage, said: “I am both pleased and excited that work on the Balkerne Gate public realm project has finally started and is set to create a really vibrant and attractive gateway into the town centre."
Steve Mannix, executive director of The Mercury Theatre, said: “We are grateful to Colchester Borough Council for redesigning this area surrounding the Mercury."
The works is expected to be completed by late autumn.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region
- 2 A12 fully reopened after serious crash
- 3 Man left with cuts to his head after being bottled following fight in Suffolk town
- 4 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
- 5 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 6 Obsessed man thought barmaid was in love with him
- 7 Long-serving parish clerk resigns from council hit by flaring tensions
- 8 People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune
- 9 Positives, negatives and plenty still to do - what we've learned from Town's pre-season
- 10 Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site