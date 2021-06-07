News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Missing Leiston man found safe and well

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:53 PM June 7, 2021    Updated: 9:09 PM June 7, 2021
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Leiston man Michael Burnett

Michael Burnett was reported missing on Monday - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 73-year-old man reported missing from his home in Leiston has been found safe and well.

Michael Burnett was reported missing after he did not return home from his walk on Monday afternoon, June 7.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk police confirmed he was found safe and well later that evening. 

The spokeswoman thanked the public for their assistance during the appeal.


