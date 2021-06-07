Missing Leiston man found safe and well

Updated

Published: 7:53 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 9:09 PM June 7, 2021

A 73-year-old man reported missing from his home in Leiston has been found safe and well.

Michael Burnett was reported missing after he did not return home from his walk on Monday afternoon, June 7.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk police confirmed he was found safe and well later that evening.

The spokeswoman thanked the public for their assistance during the appeal.



