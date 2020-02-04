Man with kitchen knife in sock jailed for six months

A man who had a kitchen knife in his sock after he was stopped and searched by police in Bury St Edmunds has been jailed for six months.

Sentencing Michael Longdon, who has 115 previous convictions, Judge Martyn Levett said the danger of someone carrying a knife was that they could be tempted to produce it if they became involved in a confrontation.

Longdon, 40, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, admitted having a kitchen knife in Raingate Street, Bury St Edmunds on October 15 last year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Longdon was detained by police because he matched the description of a burglary suspect.

Longdon was never charged with burglary but when he was searched a knife was found in his sock.

Longdon told police the knife had been in his pocket but had slipped out into his sock.

He told officers he had the knife to cut and prepare food.

Longdon apologised to the court for carrying the knife.