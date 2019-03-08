Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

First-time offender jailed after being caught with pants full of drugs in Essex

PUBLISHED: 11:12 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 15 April 2019

Michael Teca, of Woodmill Road, London (E5), was given more than two years in prison after being caught with Class A drugs Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Michael Teca, of Woodmill Road, London (E5), was given more than two years in prison after being caught with Class A drugs Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A first-time offender with more than 100 wraps of Class A drugs in his pants was sent to prison for more than two years.

Michael Teca, 22, of Woodmill Road, East London, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 10.

This was Teca's first offence when he was stopped by officers in 2018. When searched by police it was discovered that he was carrying 112 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his underwear.

He was sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment for both charges of possession with intent to supply, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Daniel Smith said: “Teca had never been arrested before this incident and, yet, on his first offence he was found to be carrying a significant quantity of Class A drugs.

“I want this to be a warning to anyone who thinks they can come into Chelmsford and ferry, or deal, drugs.

“Teca will now face years in prison and will have this permanently on his record – we won't tolerate drug dealing in our county, and will continue to work hard to find first-time offenders like Teca and put them before the courts.”

Teca was stopped while driving a hire car, a blue BMW 1, on Victoria Road in Chelmsford on the afternoon of October 3, 2018, a vehicle he claimed had been hired to go on holiday in.

He was taken back to Chelmsford police station for a strip search and officers discovered two clear bags, filled with 63 wraps of cocaine and 49 wraps of heroin.

Despite the drugs being secured in clear bags, Teca first denied knowing that he was delivering drugs in his pre-sentence review, stating he was simply asked to deliver a package.

He admitted he knew that he was transporting the drugs later when at court, but claimed that he only received payment in the form of a meal.

Essex Police's Operation Raptor and officers from the force's Serious Crime Directorate are fighting against the rise in so-called 'ounty lines' drug dealing, with drugs being moved out of cities to smaller rural communities.

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

Petition launched to keep under-threat children’s centres

A campaign to save under threat children's centres was launched outside Hillside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

First-time offender jailed after being caught with pants full of drugs in Essex

Michael Teca, of Woodmill Road, London (E5), was given more than two years in prison after being caught with Class A drugs Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Primary school places - the wait is nearly over

Children across Suffolk and Essex will be finding out which primary school they have been given a place at on National Offer Day, Tuesday April 16. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists