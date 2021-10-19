Police 'worried' after teenager reported missing
Published: 7:38 AM October 19, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police are concerned for the welfare of an 18-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Michael Wilkinson, from Colchester, was reported missing at around 1.15am on Tuesday.
His vehicle was found in Cressing and officers believe he may be in that area.
Michael, who has links to Coggeshall, as white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim with a short black hair and a short beard.
Essex Police said officers are "worried" about Michael's welfare and are looking to find him.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information related to Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 44 of October 19.
Most Read
- 1 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
- 2 'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth trip
- 3 The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week
- 4 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
- 5 3,000 children test positive for Covid in Suffolk over 10 day period
- 6 Suspected drink driver arrested after cyclist killed in collision
- 7 Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star
- 8 Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault
- 9 Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds
- 10 £1m renovation on Suffolk castle will change the appearance