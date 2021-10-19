Police 'worried' after teenager reported missing

Published: 7:38 AM October 19, 2021

Michael Wilkinson has been reported missing from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 18-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Michael Wilkinson, from Colchester, was reported missing at around 1.15am on Tuesday.

His vehicle was found in Cressing and officers believe he may be in that area.

Michael, who has links to Coggeshall, as white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim with a short black hair and a short beard.

Essex Police said officers are "worried" about Michael's welfare and are looking to find him.

Anyone with information related to Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 44 of October 19.