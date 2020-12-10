News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Tributes to 'caring father' who died in port crash



Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:12 PM December 10, 2020   
Tributes have been paid to Michael Abrahams

Tributes have been paid to Michael Abrahams - Credit: Essex Police

A man who died following a collision at Harwich International Port has been described as "caring and hardworking father and husband". 

Michael Abrahams, 50, from Harwich, was walking in a parking area at the port on November 26 when he was involved in a collision with a lorry. 

His wife Star, who is pictured with Michael, said: “Mick was a loving, caring and hardworking father and husband. 

“He always found a way to make people around him laugh.  

“Mick was known to many of his friends as ‘Panda’. 

“He worked most of his life as a lorry driver and he loved his job.  

“We will honour him in the way he lived his life - full on. 

“I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all his friends who has been there for us - especially Martin Reeves and Mandy Scott, as well as his boss Helen Macklin, who are helping us with a fundraiser to support us with his funeral costs.” 

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for information about the collision. 

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information, call police on 101, quoting incident 853 of November 26. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 








