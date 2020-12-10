Tributes to 'caring father' who died in port crash
- Credit: Essex Police
A man who died following a collision at Harwich International Port has been described as "caring and hardworking father and husband".
Michael Abrahams, 50, from Harwich, was walking in a parking area at the port on November 26 when he was involved in a collision with a lorry.
His wife Star, who is pictured with Michael, said: “Mick was a loving, caring and hardworking father and husband.
“He always found a way to make people around him laugh.
“Mick was known to many of his friends as ‘Panda’.
You may also want to watch:
“He worked most of his life as a lorry driver and he loved his job.
“We will honour him in the way he lived his life - full on.
Most Read
- 1 Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under new rules?
- 2 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier?
- 3 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
- 4 Coronavirus infection rates rise in every Suffolk district
- 5 Suffolk business searched as part of multi-million pound tax fraud investigation
- 6 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
- 7 Chain's shop workers given Boxing Day break
- 8 Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of Suffolk
- 9 New specialist school opens in renovated Grade II listed manor
- 10 Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes
“I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all his friends who has been there for us - especially Martin Reeves and Mandy Scott, as well as his boss Helen Macklin, who are helping us with a fundraiser to support us with his funeral costs.”
Essex Police are continuing to appeal for information about the collision.
If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information, call police on 101, quoting incident 853 of November 26.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.