Mid Suffolk leisure centres to reopen after £193k government grant

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:43 PM April 6, 2021   
New equipment is available for use at the leisure centre: Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK

Leisure centres managed by Mid Suffolk District Council and Everyone Active will reopen next week - Credit: Archant

Gyms and leisure centres in mid Suffolk are set to welcome visitors next week after the district council received nearly £200,000 to support a safe reopening after lockdown.

Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, which are managed by sports and leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Mid Suffolk District Council, will reopen next Monday after being closed for three months.

The government has allocated £193,000 to Mid Suffolk through the National Leisure Recovery Fund to aid with the reopening of the centres.

Full details of which activities will be available at the leisure centres are available on Everyone Active's website.

Anselm Gurney, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: "We’re very much looking forward to reopening our centres and welcoming back the local community.

"After being closed for three months, the latest step in the Government’s roadmap is a positive move forward for the leisure industry and gives people of all ages the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre."

