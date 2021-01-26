Published: 7:00 PM January 26, 2021

Midge Ure and his band Electronica will be playing the Ipswich Regent in March 2022 - Credit: Chuff Media

Midge Ure and his band Electronica will be turning back the clock 40 years as they return to the Ipswich Regent next year with their ‘Voice & Visions’ tour, celebrating 40 years since the release of Ultravox’s Rage In Eden and Quartet albums.

Ultravox’s former front man is looking forward to performing before a live audience again after the success 2019’s ‘The 1980 Tour’ which celebrated the 40th anniversary of their chart-topping hit Vienna.

Midge Ure, the former frontman of Ultravox, will be celebrating some of the band's greatest hits on his Voice & Visions tour which is coming to the Ipswich Regent in 2022 - Credit: Chuff Media

At the start of 1981, Ultravox were laying their claim to be one of the defining acts of the ‘80s following the global success of hit Vienna. Heading back into the studio the same year invigorated, they recorded their second album with Ure as frontman, Rage in Eden, which hit the Top 5 in the UK album charts.

Quartet, their third album with Ure, came in quick succession in 1982 with production from legendary Beatles producer George Martin. Continuing the band’s impressive chart run, it became their third Top 10 album, featuring four Top 20 singles including the anthem Hymn.

The ‘Voice & Visions’ tour will transport fans back to the decade of electronics, experimentation, synthesizers and great songwriting. The albums highlights will be showcased alongside landmark hits from Ure’s solo back catalogue.

Midge Ure said at the launch of the tour: “I can’t begin to tell you how great it feels to be back out touring after the uncertainty of the past two years and it is especially exciting to delve back in time and revitalise two standout albums from my career, Rage in Eden and Quartet. This is the logical and emotional follow up to the 1980 tour.”

The Voice & Visions tour will arrive at the Ipswich Regent on March 14, 2022. Tickets are now on sale from the Ipswich Regent’s online box office.