Cricket club to celebrate 50 years not out

Mildenhall Cricket Club are celebrating 50 years of playing cricket at their grounds in Wamil Way. - Credit: Mildenhall Cricket Club

Celebrations are underway to mark a golden half century of cricket at a west Suffolk club.

Mildenhall Cricket Club is marking five decades of playing cricket at their grounds in Wamil Way.

A festival of cricket and social gatherings will take place from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, June 5.

Events will include an invitation launch night, Suffolk vs. Norfolk one day game, a match against Marylebone Cricket Club X1, a junior's day and a charity game in aid of Grief Encounter and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Pavilion events will include a quiz, a live band, and a talk from long-time member Kevin Boardman on the history of the club.

A representative for Mildenhall Cricket Club said: "With our celebrations open to all, we look forward to seeing both old and new members and visitors are most welcome then and throughout the season."

They are also taking up Prince Charles' request to plant a tree for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A second tree planted will commemorate the 50th year of cricket at Wamil Way.

The land which would soon become Mildenhall's new cricket grounds was bought from the Parker family in 1970.

Initial plans were for a multi-purpose sports ground so the cricket club could move from the parish playing fields they shared with the football club.

The latter had exclusive use from September until April and cricket had sole use during the summer months.

The cricket club raised funds by running bingo each Friday night at the local Comet Cinema and were able to purchase around nine acres of agricultural land with the further help of grants.

Among the other contributions was a cheque from the Ministry of Education signed by the then education secretary Margaret Thatcher.

Once the land had been purchased, they set to clearing it, sowing it with grass and laying a new wicket.

A football pitch was maintained for several seasons but with the influx of members eventually this had to be converted into a second field and wicket to accommodate more club teams.

50 years later, the club has become one of the top three teams in East Anglia.

On a Saturday it regularly has five representative teams playing league cricket.

It also has a Sunday Academy team, a 1st X1 and 2nd X1 Ladies teams and a thriving youth academy.

The grounds are also used by Suffolk County Cricket Club to play some of their home matches.