Chemical spillage forces newly-opened leisure centre to be evacuated

Published: 12:02 PM September 12, 2021 Updated: 12:37 PM September 12, 2021

The new Mildenhall hub could be open to members of the public by May 24. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

A leisure centre in Mildenhall has been evacuated following a chemical spillage in its plant room.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a callout to Mildenhall Hub, in Sheldrick Way, at 10.30am on Sunday.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed five engines were at the scene of the spillage, while a further six appliances are on standby.

Police in Mildenhall have said the Hub is likely to remain closed for the rest of Sunday while the spillage is cleared.

Mildenhall Hub, which is home to an Abbeycroft Leisure gym, swimming pool, library and school, has gradually opened in recent weeks as part of a scheme to bring a number of public services under one roof.

You may also want to watch:

The centre's official opening is due to held on Friday.