Mildenhall Library to shut next month before move to the Hub
- Credit: Suffolk Libraries
Mildenhall Library will be closing next month as staff prepare for its move to the new Mildenhall Hub building.
The library will be closing its doors in Chestnut Close, on Friday, May 7 at 3pm and will reopen in the new building on Sheldrick Way on Monday, May 24.
The new hub will bring together a new school, leisure facilities, a health centre, a children's centre, and will also house desk space for Suffolk police, West Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council and the NHS, including Public Health England.
Bruce Leeke, CEO of Suffolk Libraries, said: “We’re very excited about moving to the Mildenhall Hub.
"You can’t miss us as the library sits at the heart of the development, offering a flexible and contemporary space.
"We take pride in our strong roots in the local community and look forward to working with other Hub partners to make the library even more than the sum of its parts.
"Libraries are a gateway to so much and we want to take this opportunity to encourage even more people to use our services and enjoy our diverse range of activities.”
