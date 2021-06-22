Milky Way seen rising over Shingle Street

Published: 10:59 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 11:08 AM June 22, 2021

The Milkway was spotted rising over Shingle Street near Aldeburgh - Credit: Alison Bailey

Incredible photos of the Milky Way have been captured rising over Shingle Street.

The phenomenon was spotted by astrology photographer Alison Bailey who was visiting Suffolk for the first time earlier this month.

A close up shot of the Milky Way - Credit: Alison Bailey

Mrs Bailey, who only took up astrophotography as a hobby back in January, captured the moment the Milky Way emerged on Friday, June 5 and could not believe what she was seeing.

She said: "I could not believe how clear the Milky Way was at Shingle Street with just the naked eye.

"It was amazing. I'll definitely be returning."

The Milky Way was captured over Shingle Street earlier this month - Credit: Alison Bailey

The now keen photographer also managed to capture a meteor passing over the peaceful Suffolk beach.

Mrs Bailey now plans to travel to some other dark sky sites around the country to capture more amazing photos.