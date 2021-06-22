Milky Way seen rising over Shingle Street
- Credit: Alison Bailey
Incredible photos of the Milky Way have been captured rising over Shingle Street.
The phenomenon was spotted by astrology photographer Alison Bailey who was visiting Suffolk for the first time earlier this month.
Mrs Bailey, who only took up astrophotography as a hobby back in January, captured the moment the Milky Way emerged on Friday, June 5 and could not believe what she was seeing.
She said: "I could not believe how clear the Milky Way was at Shingle Street with just the naked eye.
"It was amazing. I'll definitely be returning."
The now keen photographer also managed to capture a meteor passing over the peaceful Suffolk beach.
Mrs Bailey now plans to travel to some other dark sky sites around the country to capture more amazing photos.
