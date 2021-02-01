Care home 'so pleased' after residents receive Covid vaccine

Published: 5:25 PM February 1, 2021

Bosses at a Framlingham care home have said they are "so pleased" after their residents received the coronavirus vaccine.

With the support of Framlingham Medical Practice, the majority of residents at Mills Meadow care home, managed by Care UK, received their first dose of the jab last week.

One of the first residents in the queue for the vaccination was Jean Scriven, who said: “I was pleased to have the vaccine, as I now feel safer."

Rebecca Calver, Mills Meadows' home manager, said: “We are so pleased that residents in our home have had the vaccination.

"I would like to offer my thanks to the NHS team at Framlingham Medical Practice. They were incredibly efficient, friendly, and made sure everything went smoothly, which was much appreciated.

“This is the first step towards getting back to normal, and we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the year.

"We’re looking forward to receiving our second dose of the vaccine as soon as we’re able.”