E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Who would do this?' Burglars break in to charity shop

PUBLISHED: 16:28 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 07 February 2020

The Mind charity shop in Bury St Edmunds has been burgled. Picture: MIND/GOOGLE MAPS

The Mind charity shop in Bury St Edmunds has been burgled. Picture: MIND/GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Burglars have broken into a charity shop in Bury St Edmunds, ruining the store by carrying out an untidy search.

Workers found the Mind charity store with items thrown across the floor when they opened up on Thursday, February 6.

The burglars appear to have entered through a back door before searching through the items in the shop.

Suffolk police are now investigating the incident.

Staff members have expressed their shock at the burglary, which is believed to have taken place overnight.

A spokeswoman for the shop said: "I came in the morning and realised that someone had broken in through the back door.

"It was a really big shock. It's very sad.

"I don't know who would want to break in to any shop let alone a charity shop.

"It is sad to see."

Following the burglary an appeal was sent out on social media for locals to send in clothes and other bits to help the shop get back on its feet.

The charity has reported a huge increase in the amount of donation despite only being open since this morning.

The spokeswoman added: "We have only been open for an hour and we have already had quite a few bags of things.

"It's a lot more than what we usually get so I think it is a great response to the break-in."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called shortly before 8.55am on Thursday, February 6 following a burglary at the Mind charity shop in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds.

"At some point between 5.30pm and 8.50am unknown offender/s forced entry and carried out an untidy search.

"It isn't known if anything has been stolen at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing."

Officers are asking for anyone with any information to get in touch.

They ask any witnesses to contact Suffolk police on 101 or online, quoting crime reference number 37/7762/20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rubber-necking airman ‘thankful to be alive’ after causing A14 crash

Joshua Godin was busy looking at police dealing with an incident in the opposite carriageway Picture: JAMES BASS

Mechanic keeps licence despite clocking 68mph on 30mph stretch of road

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

How well has your child’s school performed in the latest GCSE league table for Suffolk?

Students at work at Debenham High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight charged following dawn raids in connection with county lines investigation

Eight people have been arrested following a series of dawn raids Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24