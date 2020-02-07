'Who would do this?' Burglars break in to charity shop

The Mind charity shop in Bury St Edmunds has been burgled. Picture: MIND/GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Burglars have broken into a charity shop in Bury St Edmunds, ruining the store by carrying out an untidy search.

Workers found the Mind charity store with items thrown across the floor when they opened up on Thursday, February 6.

The burglars appear to have entered through a back door before searching through the items in the shop.

Suffolk police are now investigating the incident.

Staff members have expressed their shock at the burglary, which is believed to have taken place overnight.

A spokeswoman for the shop said: "I came in the morning and realised that someone had broken in through the back door.

"It was a really big shock. It's very sad.

"I don't know who would want to break in to any shop let alone a charity shop.

"It is sad to see."

Following the burglary an appeal was sent out on social media for locals to send in clothes and other bits to help the shop get back on its feet.

The charity has reported a huge increase in the amount of donation despite only being open since this morning.

The spokeswoman added: "We have only been open for an hour and we have already had quite a few bags of things.

"It's a lot more than what we usually get so I think it is a great response to the break-in."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called shortly before 8.55am on Thursday, February 6 following a burglary at the Mind charity shop in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds.

"At some point between 5.30pm and 8.50am unknown offender/s forced entry and carried out an untidy search.

"It isn't known if anything has been stolen at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing."

Officers are asking for anyone with any information to get in touch.

They ask any witnesses to contact Suffolk police on 101 or online, quoting crime reference number 37/7762/20.