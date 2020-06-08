Have you seen this stolen mini digger?
PUBLISHED: 19:01 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 08 June 2020
Archant
A mini digger has been stolen from farmland in Glemsford and police are appealing for witnesses to the theft.
The incident happened at some point between Tuesday June 2 and Thursday June 4, at a property in Lower Road, Glemsford.
The Kubota KX71-2 mini digger was parked on farmland and was reported stolen on Thursday June 4.
The police are now investigating and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/30753/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.