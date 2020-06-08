Have you seen this stolen mini digger?

Police are appealing for information regarding a theft of a mini digger in Glemsford. PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A mini digger has been stolen from farmland in Glemsford and police are appealing for witnesses to the theft.

The incident happened at some point between Tuesday June 2 and Thursday June 4, at a property in Lower Road, Glemsford.

The Kubota KX71-2 mini digger was parked on farmland and was reported stolen on Thursday June 4.

The police are now investigating and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/30753/20.