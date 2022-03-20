Improved hides and better paths as Minsmere marks its 75th anniversary
- Credit: Paul Geater
This is a big year for RSPB Minsmere - it's the 75th anniversary of its becoming a nature reserve - and there are some significant changes that regular visitors will notice.
Last year the RSPB received almost £200,000 from the Suffolk Coasts and Heaths AONB and the National Grid to improve accessibility at Minsmere - especially at its most popular site, the East Hide on the Scrape which has access from the beach.
Over the winter it was extended and had a new entrance created which will make it much easier for people in wheelchairs. Because of Covid restrictions last autumn work to relay the path has had to be delayed until the end of this year - work cannot take place during the breeding season.
There have been other changes to the reserve to allow visitors to get more out of their day with nature - some are more obvious than others.
While paths have been relayed around the reserve to make walking easier, Ian Barthorpe from the RSPB said some of the more subtle changes would make it easier to see the wildlife.
He said: "We have removed part of the barriers at the public viewing point on the beach so people can see The Scrape much easier from that, and if you are walking around there are places where we have can see through and look on to the Scrape or other areas without having to go in the hides.
"As we came out of the first lockdown we opened the paths but the hides had to stay closed - so we created several openings so people could see from the paths.
"They were popular, even after the hides reopened, because some people preferred to stay outside - and actually the wildlife is pretty tolerant of being watched by visitors."
Mr Barthorpe said the pandemic had had a big effect on visitors: "We're seeing different people - overall numbers haven't changed that much but were are seeing more families who want to learn about nature and perhaps a fall in some of the more traditional visitors who have moved on to different places."
This is the reserve's 75th anniversary and there are a series of events throughout the year on the 75th theme rather than one big festival over a short period.
Mr Barthorpe said: "We are keen to be able to involve as many people as possible and know that many of our visitors would not be happy with large crowds so we have a series of events throughout the year."