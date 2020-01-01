Colchester man charged with rape
PUBLISHED: 11:37 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 19 June 2020
Archant
A man has been charged in connection with a rape investigation in Colchester.
You may also want to watch:
Mirison Bera, 28, of Talavera Crescent, Colchester, was arrested on July 28, 2019 by Essex Police in connection with an allegation of rape made on the same day.
He has now been charged with rape.
Bera is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 22.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.