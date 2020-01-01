E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Colchester man charged with rape

PUBLISHED: 11:37 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 19 June 2020

Mirison Bera of Colchester has been charged with rape (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a rape investigation in Colchester.

Mirison Bera, 28, of Talavera Crescent, Colchester, was arrested on July 28, 2019 by Essex Police in connection with an allegation of rape made on the same day.

He has now been charged with rape.

Bera is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 22.

Topic Tags:

