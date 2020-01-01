Colchester man charged with rape

Mirison Bera of Colchester has been charged with rape (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a rape investigation in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Mirison Bera, 28, of Talavera Crescent, Colchester, was arrested on July 28, 2019 by Essex Police in connection with an allegation of rape made on the same day.

He has now been charged with rape.

Bera is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 22.