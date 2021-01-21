News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Concerns for welfare of missing man

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:57 AM January 21, 2021   
Jason Hewitt is missing from Haverhill

Jason Hewitt is missing from Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing man from Haverhill. 

Jason Hewitt was last seen at his home address near Greenfields Way at around 1am and is believed to have left the house on foot in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, January, 21.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of medium built, with light brown hair, which is short around the sides and longer on top.

He is believed to be wearing a black coat with fur hood and Nike Air Max trainers, which have yellow writing on them, and may be carrying a rucksack.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers and family are concerned for Jason’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101."

You may also want to watch:

Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Dedicated' volunteer police officer dies after having Covid-19

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Three fined for breaching Covid rules after reports of 'gathering'

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

New cheese afternoon tea launched in Suffolk

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus