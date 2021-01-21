Concerns for welfare of missing man

Published: 11:57 AM January 21, 2021

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing man from Haverhill.

Jason Hewitt was last seen at his home address near Greenfields Way at around 1am and is believed to have left the house on foot in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, January, 21.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of medium built, with light brown hair, which is short around the sides and longer on top.

He is believed to be wearing a black coat with fur hood and Nike Air Max trainers, which have yellow writing on them, and may be carrying a rucksack.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers and family are concerned for Jason’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101."