Prisoner convicted of robbery offences goes missing from jail

PUBLISHED: 14:07 21 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 21 June 2020

Saun Moorehouse has been reported missing from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Saun Moorehouse has been reported missing from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A man serving a six-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery has been reported missing from Hollesley Bay prison.

Saun Moorehouse, 32, was reported missing by prison officers at 6am Sunday, June 21.

Moorehouse, who speaks with an Irish accent, is currently serving a six year, five month sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery.

He is described as being 6ft tall and of a thin build, with brown eyes and blonde hair. He is said to have a scar on his left hand.

A police spokesman said anyone who sees him should not approach him, but instead call the constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 87 of June 21.

