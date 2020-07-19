E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston

PUBLISHED: 21:20 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:20 19 July 2020

15-year-old Leiston teenager Demitri Ambrose has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl from Leiston who has been reported missing.

Demitri Ambrose was last seen in St Margarets Crescent in the town around 4.30pm Saturday, July 18.

A police spokesman said she was due to stay with a friend in the town, but did not do so.

She is described as being white, with a tanned complexion and 5ft 2in tall, of a medium build. She has long brown hair and was last seeing wearing ripped black jeans, a floral top and a fur-effect light brown jacket.

It is understood she was also carrying a snake skin textured bag.

The spokesman added officers are concerned for her welfare, and asked for anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her location, call the constabulary on 101.

